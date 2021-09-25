People in Fradley are being warned to be on their guard after a spate of break-ins.

Overnight between yesterday (24th September) and this morning a number of homes and vehicles were targeted in the village.

PCSO Tracy Horton, from Staffordshire Police said:

“Please be aware that criminals are active in the rural villages – make sure your property and vehicles are locked and secure at all times. “If anyone has CCTV could they please check to see if they have any footage of suspicious persons or vehicles around the village last night.” PCSO Tracy Horton, Staffordshire Police

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting incident 156 of 25th September.