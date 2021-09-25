A Lichfield travel agent says demand for trips has increased since the Government unveiled changes to the traffic light system.

The previous system will be replaced by a single red list of destinations from 4th October.

Changes to some travel requirements are also being introduced for fully vaccinated people, with the pre-departure and day eight tests being scrapped.

Oliver Broad, from RB Collection at Boley Park, said travellers had already begun planning how to take advantage of the changes.

“Finally, we have light at the end of the tunnel. “We are pleased to hear the Government will not only be doing away with the confusing traffic light system, but that they are also dropping the required test to come home, downgrading the day two test to a cheaper Antigen and we also have the news that the USA will be letting us in from November. “The world really is well and truly opening up again and we can finally send people off on their much deserved holidays and arrange trips to reunite loved ones after such a long time apart. “We have already seen an increased demand for holidays, particularly October half term, Christmas, New Year and February half term which are the peak times for families to get away.” Oliver Broad

Mr Broad said the increase in bookings meant demand was likely to be high for popular locations.

“Many destinations are already busy with tourists from other countries as the UK has been slower to recommence holidays. “Therefore it is important to book early if your dates are not flexible, especially for school holidays “It’s also important that people remember that just because the UK say you can go, it doesn’t necessarily mean the destination will allow you to get in. “The FCDO website will give you everything you need to know including testing and form requirements. “We will advise all our clients when booking with us what’s involved which takes away the worry.” Oliver Broad