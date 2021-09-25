An artist's impression of the Sutton Rise development in Burntwood
New shared ownership properties in Lichfield and Burntwood will be prioritised for people with a connection to the area, a housing association has said.

Bromford said properties were being made available at developments across the district, including:

The housing association said priority would be given to people who have existing connections to Lichfield District Council, such as being a resident in the area for between two and five years.

Karen Adams, sales manager at Bromford for Bower Park and Green Acres, said:

“Our shared ownership homes are popular with all types of customers, from first-time buyers taking their first steps onto the property ladder, to growing families craving more space, to downsizers seeking a more manageable property.

“At Bromford, we make having a home to call your own more achievable than you may think.”

For more information on the homes available, contact the sales team on sales@bromford.co.uk or call 0800 9160 501 for Woodlands, Green Acres and Sutton Rise, or 0800 9160 514 for Bower Park.

