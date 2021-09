A tribute to the wit and songwriting skill of Noel Coward is coming to The Hub at St Mary’s.

Peter Gill

The Lichfield city centre venue will welcome Peter Gill for the show on 30th September.

A spokesperson said:

“We are delighted to be welcoming the talented Peter Gill back to The Hub. “It’s going to be another great evening’s entertainment with this tribute to the wit and songs of Noel Coward.” The Hub at St Mary’s spokesperson

Tickets for the show are £15 and can be booked at www.thehubstmarys.co.uk.