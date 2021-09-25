Post Office services are being restored for people living in Longdon and Kings Bromley.

Both areas have been left without a facility since the closure of previous outlets.

But new outreach services will be introduced next month at Longdon Village Hall and Kings Bromley Village Hall next month.

Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant said:

“Because of the shortage of people willing to be postmasters and for other reasons including the viability of small village post offices, the Post Office claim that these ‘outreach’ centres present the best and quickest solution to restore services to the communities of Longdon and Kings Bromley. “They will be run by the postmaster from Armitage Post Office.” Michael Fabricant MP

The outreach service will operate on Tuesdays from 1pm to 2pm in Kings Bromley and from 3pm to 4pm in Longdon.

The Post Office are seeking views on the changes via an online consultation.