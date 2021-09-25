A strong away performance saw Chasetown FC overcome fellow early season high-fliers Coleshill Town.

The Scholars could not have wished for a better start after the referee awarded a straight red card to Shay Palmer – and Joey Butlin provided an immediate lead as Joey Butlin’s free kick deflected in off the wall.

Coleshill dug in to prevent the visitors from pressing home their numerical advantage.

But Chasetown eventually added a second when skipper Danny O’Callaghan fired a long range effort past Paul Hathaway.

It was 3-0 before half-time as Jack Langston added his name to the scoresheet when a low shot found the net.

Chasetown continued their scoring streak six minutes into the second half when Luke McGinnell powered home a header from a Langston corner.

Scholars keeper Curtis Pond made a superb low save to deny Vidal Hendrickson but then Coleshill did reduce the deficit as Niall Rowe netted a consolation.