Families in Lichfield are being invited to donate to a toy rehoming initiative.

The Entertainer, in the Three Spires Shopping Centre, is taking part in the Big Toy Rehoming Campaign in partnership with The Salvation Army.

The initiative has already seen 35,000 given to children in need across the UK.

Gary Grant, founder and executive chairman of The Entertainer said:

“We are encouraging the public to be involved and bring any toys in need of a new home to their nearest store for us to rehome. “This not only prevents the toys from finding their way into landfill but also supports the work of The Salvation Army in helping families in need.” Gary Grant, The Entertainer

Donated toys must have a CE label or marking for safety reasons, but do not need to come in packaging.

Kirk Bradley, head of corporate partnerships at The Salvation Army, said:

“We are delighted to be involved with the Big Toy Rehoming campaign again this year. ” This is a great way for families to have a clear out in the run up to the Christmas and give pre-loved toys a new lease of life. “We’ve seen the number of toys donated increase by tens of thousands each year, and we want to say thank you to everyone for getting behind this important campaign.” Kirk Bradley, The Salvation Army

For more details visit www.thetoyshop.com/bigtoyrehoming