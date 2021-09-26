Organisations who support vulnerable people who need to self-isolate across Lichfield and Burntwood are being reminded that they can still apply for a funding scheme.

The #DoingOurBit Covid-19 Self Isolators Grants Scheme is being run by Staffordshire County Council and is open for applications until 30th September.

Projects that have a track record of supporting individuals to self-isolate by providing help with accessing food or shopping, daily essentials, pet care, wellbeing and emotional support are amongst those being funded.

Small village or community groups can apply for up to £1,500 with larger countywide organisations able to bid for up to £12,000.

Cllr Victoria Wilson, cabinet member for communities and culture at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“Making sure that people who test positive can safely self-isolate is key to reducing the spread of Covid-19 and is why we have introduced this fund. “Since it was introduced, we’ve seen some great examples of groups being able to make a real difference in their local communities. “There is still some funding available and time to make an application, so I’d urge groups to have a look.” Cllr Victoria Wilson, Staffordshire County Council

For more information on eligibility and how to apply visit www.staffordshire.gov.uk/dobfund.