Episodes of the hit comedy Dad’s Army will be recreated on the stage at the Lichfield Garrick next month.

Dad’s Army Radio Show

The city theatre will welcome Dad’s Army Radio Show on 23rd October.

Starring David Benson and Jack Lane, the production sees three episodes of the show recreated.

A spokesperson said:

“The audience will be transported right back to Walmington, with original scripts complete with sound effects, vintage music and all of the beloved characters and catchphrases.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

Tickets are £20 and can be booked via the Lichfield Garrick website.