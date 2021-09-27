A member of Lichfield District Council’s cabinet has resigned from her post, the local authority’s leader has confirmed.

Lichfield District Council House

Cllr Liz Little had been responsible for major projects, including the city’s new leisure centre and the long-term future of the former Friarsgate site.

But her departure from her role was confirmed in an email to councillors from Cllr Doug Pullen, the local authority’s leader.

He said:

Cllr Liz Little

“Cllr Little has tendered her resignation from cabinet, which I have accepted. “I’m sure you will all wish her the best for the future. “She has done great work in both the leisure and waste portfolio and the major projects brief and I wholeheartedly thank her for all the excellent work she has done in a challenging portfolio. “I will now pick up the Birmingham Road Site/ Bird Street portfolio – and will ensure that we have firm plans in place by Q4 2021, with agreed delivery and funding routes in place by Q1 2022. “Cllr Smith will assist me as part of his portfolio, while Cllr Eadie will pick up the leisure centre work as a natural part of his leisure portfolio.” Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council

“A millstone round the necks of the Conservative group”

Cllr Steve Norman, leader of the Labour opposition group, said her departure left serious questions about the key projects that formed part of Cllr Little’s cabinet portfolio.