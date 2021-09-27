Lichfield City FC will face an away test in the next round of the FA Vase.

Ivor Green’s men will travel to Graham Street Prims on 23rd October.

City booked their place with a resounding 4-0 victory against Uttoxeter Town at the weekend.

Their Derbyshire hosts in the next stage – named after the church where the club was founded in 1904 – currently ply their trade in the United Counties League Division One, where they sit in the bottom three having lost ten of their first league 11 games.

Lichfield will be hoping to continue their bright start to the season when they travel to Bewdley Town tomorrow (28th September).