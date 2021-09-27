Pupils at a Lichfield school have been enjoying the sweet taste of success after taking part in a summer reading challenge.
Students from St Joseph’s RC Primary School, on Cherry Orchard, were presented with a trophy from Lichfield Library’s Liz Leyshon – before celebrating their success with ice cream.
The summer reading challenge took place at local libraries across the area as part of a link-up between Staffordshire County Council and The Reading Agency charity.
St Joseph’s headteacher Dee McLeary said:
“We are so proud of all the children that completed the summer reading challenge, especially during this challenging year.”Dee McLeary