Year 2 pupils enjoying their celebratory ice creams

Pupils at a Lichfield school have been enjoying the sweet taste of success after taking part in a summer reading challenge.

Liz Leyshon hands over the reading challenge trophy to pupils and headteacher Dee McLeary

Students from St Joseph’s RC Primary School, on Cherry Orchard, were presented with a trophy from Lichfield Library’s Liz Leyshon – before celebrating their success with ice cream.

The summer reading challenge took place at local libraries across the area as part of a link-up between Staffordshire County Council and The Reading Agency charity.

St Joseph’s headteacher Dee McLeary said: