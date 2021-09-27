Hannah Montgomery with some of her clients at a trade event

A new business has been launched in Lichfield to help firms get the most out of trade exhibitions as they return to in-person events.

Golddust Events has been created by Hannah Montgomery.

The marketing professional – who has named Future Face of Sales, Marketing and Communications in the Greater Birmingham Chambers of Commerce Future Faces and Birmingham Young Professional of the Year Awards – said she was keen to share her experience with clients.

“Trade events and exhibitions are all starting up again now and, when managed correctly, are brilliant at delivering return on investment and heightening brand awareness. “We want to focus on helping businesses maximise their return on investment and get the most out of these opportunities. “I have worked on events around the world so I have lots of tried and tested experience. I want to pass that on to other businesses. “We sit down with them eight to 12 weeks before the event and ask questions about what they want to achieve, we come up with a ‘hook’ for the exhibition and develop plans to maximise interest in the stand. Then we make sure they know exactly how to follow up on leads.” Hannah Montgomery

Among the companies Hannah has worked with already is health care services firm HCSUK.

Managing director Jo Bonser said:

“Hannah has shown me a different level of exhibition prep and made me think of all sorts of things I had never contemplated before.”

For more details about the business visit golddust.events.