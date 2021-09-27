The new Soroptimist sculpture

An organisation for women has unveiled a new sculpture at the National Memorial Arboretum.

Soroptimist International Great Britain and Ireland worked with sculptor Graeme Mitcheson to create the new memorial to mark the group’s centenary year.

The design around the limestone base represents the diversification of its members, with a representation of women holding hands to show unity and friendship. On top is a glass structure creating the logo of the organisation.

A spokesperson said: