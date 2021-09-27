An organisation for women has unveiled a new sculpture at the National Memorial Arboretum.
Soroptimist International Great Britain and Ireland worked with sculptor Graeme Mitcheson to create the new memorial to mark the group’s centenary year.
The design around the limestone base represents the diversification of its members, with a representation of women holding hands to show unity and friendship. On top is a glass structure creating the logo of the organisation.
A spokesperson said:
“Soroptimist International is an organisation for women of today. It is committed to a world where women and girls achieve their individual and collective potential, realise aspirations, and have an equal voice in creating strong and peaceful communities worldwide.
“As part of the centenary celebrations a sculpture was commissioned – the only structure to commemorate the organisation in the world.
“The official unveiling saw 100 members from around the UK see the statue unveiled by Soroptimist International Great Britain and Ireland president Cathy Cottridge.”Soroptimist International Great Britain and Ireland spokesperson