The field in Streethay where houses could be built. Picture: Google Streetview

Plans have been submitted to build 36 homes at a site in Lichfield.

Cameron Homes has applied for permission for the new one, two, three and four bedroom properties on the land off Burton Road.

The scheme would see 22 of the properties sold on the open market with the other 14 earmarked as affordable homes.

A planning statement said the site had not been used for a prolonged period of time.

“The application site is located to the south of Burton Road and is currently an open arable field that has been vacant for a number of years. “The land, previously owned by South Staffs Water, is situated close to their retained pumping station which is to the south of the site.” Planning statement

If planning permission were granted, the development would be the latest to be built off Burton Road in recent years following the Roman Heights estate on the other side of the carriageway.

But the planning statement said the new homes would not create capacity issues on the main road.

“Burton Road is assessed within the report as being more than capable of accommodating this amount of additional traffic without causing harm to highway safety or leading to congestion.” Planning statement

Full details of the proposal can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.