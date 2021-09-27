Plans have been submitted to build 36 homes at a site in Lichfield.
Cameron Homes has applied for permission for the new one, two, three and four bedroom properties on the land off Burton Road.
The scheme would see 22 of the properties sold on the open market with the other 14 earmarked as affordable homes.
A planning statement said the site had not been used for a prolonged period of time.
“The application site is located to the south of Burton Road and is currently an open arable field that has been vacant for a number of years.
“The land, previously owned by South Staffs Water, is situated close to their retained pumping station which is to the south of the site.”Planning statement
If planning permission were granted, the development would be the latest to be built off Burton Road in recent years following the Roman Heights estate on the other side of the carriageway.
But the planning statement said the new homes would not create capacity issues on the main road.
“Burton Road is assessed within the report as being more than capable of accommodating this amount of additional traffic without causing harm to highway safety or leading to congestion.”Planning statement
Full details of the proposal can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.
For gods sake,do we really need any more new homes built here?,frailty and lichfield will be one soon,and birmingham Road will be completely houses soon- are we having anymore hospitals,doctors etc etc to cope with the population explosion? Bulld them somewhere else.
Looks like another traffic survey that was done in the early hours of the morning if they reckon there are no capacity issues on the Burton Road. Takes 20 minutes plus to get from the A38 to Trent Valley most mornings.
