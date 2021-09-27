Work to revamp a Lichfield supermarket has been nominated for a national award alongside the likes of Harrods and Ralph Lauren.

The Central England Co-op store at Boley Park

Central England Co-op gave its Boley Park store a £3million makeover which saw additions such as a zero waste refill station and eco-friendly fridges, as well as bespoke artworks created by local artist Chris Day.

The work has now received two nominations at the 2021 Creative Retail Awards.

Store manager Jamie Joyce said:

“All of the team here at Boley Park still can’t believe the transformation in the look and feel of the store. Thanks to the changes it has made us all really proud to open our doors every day to our great community in Lichfield. “To see the project continuing to be recognised at such prestigious award ceremonies is a real boost for the team and reward for all the hard work that went into bringing this special project to life.” Jamie Joyce, Central England Co-op

The winners of the 2021 Creative Retail Awards will be announced at a ceremony in London on 14th October.

The Boley Park transformation has also been shortlisted at the Grocer Gold Awards, where it is up for Consumer Initiative of the Year category with the winners also decided next month.