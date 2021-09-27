People who died during the Covid-19 pandemic have been remembered at a service in Lichfield Cathedral.

Candles being lit during the service. Picture: Lichfield Cathedral Photographers

More than 300 people, including representatives from the public sector, businesses, charities, community groups and the voluntary sector, attended to hear readings, music and prayers.

Candles were also lit before flowers were laid as part of the service which was led by the Dean of Lichfield.

Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council, said:

Cllr Doug Pullen speaking at the service. Picture: Lichfield Cathedral Photographers