People who died during the Covid-19 pandemic have been remembered at a service in Lichfield Cathedral.
More than 300 people, including representatives from the public sector, businesses, charities, community groups and the voluntary sector, attended to hear readings, music and prayers.
Candles were also lit before flowers were laid as part of the service which was led by the Dean of Lichfield.
Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council, said:
“The last 18 months have been incredibly challenging for many of us – whether we have lost a loved one to Covid-19, struggled as a small business owner, worked in healthcare or the NHS, supported a local charity or faith group, or indeed served the public in any capacity.
“We are so incredibly grateful to have been able to come together today with Lichfield Cathedral, community representatives and families to reflect, to remember and to recognise the contributions made by so many in our community, and importantly, to now look forward and consider how we can use that strengthened feeling of community to make Lichfield district an even better place to live and work.”Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council
My many thanks go to Lichfield Cathedral and Lichfield District Council for co-hosting this event. A wonderful location to reflect on the last two years.
