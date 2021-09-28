A community theatre production in Lichfield has been boosted after receiving support from a local business.

The Lichfield Garrick

The Lichfield Garrick will welcome local residents and performers to deliver the project when it comes to the stage next summer.

Central England Co-op has agreed a sponsorship deal for the production, which will also see musical composed and written by members of the community.

Jonny McClean, community musical director, said:

“It’s always intimidating when starting an ambitious project like this one, so it’s fabulous to have the support of places such as the Co-op that hold such a significant place in the local community. “We look forward to what comes next and developing our relationship further as the project progresses.” Jonny McClean

Rehearsals have already begun for the production ahead of the premiere in July 2022.

Paul Reece, from Central England Co-op, said: