People in Lichfield are being invited to make a will and support St Giles Hospice at the same time.

St Giles Hospice

Moseleys Solicitors on Bore Street are taking part in Make Your Will Fortnight which is being run by the Whittington-based hospice between 18th and 31st October.

The initiative sees solicitors donate their time and expertise to help people make or update a will in exchange for a minimum donation of £100.

Elinor Eustace, income generation director at St Giles Hospice, said:

“By having your will written in return for a donation to St Giles you can save yourself money and have the peace of mind of knowing that you are protecting the future of your loved ones – while protecting the future of your local hospice as well. “Writing a will ensures that your family know what your wishes are, about your plans for your belongings and about funeral arrangements if you choose to include them. It can spare your loved ones from having to make important or complicated decisions at a distressing time. “We’re immensely grateful to all of the solicitors who take part in Make Your Will Fortnight for their support and expertise. “Appointments are limited and are on a first come, first served basis, so please get in touch soon to make sure you don’t miss out.” Elinor Eustace, St Giles Hospice

Anyone wanting to take part can call Moseleys Solicitors on 01543 414 100 and quote St Giles Hospice when making their appointment.