Drivers are being urged to cut back on non-essential journeys in a bid to help ease pressures on petrol stations across Lichfield and Burntwood.

Forecourts across the country have experienced queues as motorists look to fill up.

Cllr Alan White, leader of Staffordshire County Council, said that he hoped the situation would ease in the coming days.

But he added that motorists should take steps to ensure supply does not exceed demand – and that essential workers can continue to access fuel.

“We would encourage everyone to play their part in the next few days by only getting as much fuel as they really need, working from home where possible and to try and cut back on non-essential longer journeys if they can. “This will make it easier for people who do need to fill up for their work such as police, fire and ambulance crews, NHS and care workers and education and transport workers to do just that and allow our forecourts to rebuild their stocks.” Cllr Alan White, Staffordshire County Council

The county council said it was looking at business continuity plans as a “precautionary measure” in order to ensure critical services can be maintained if issues continue.