Students at a Lichfield school will be given the chance to enhance their knowledge of the engineering industry by taking part in an education scheme.

Funding from the Conduit Lands Trust will allow members of the The Friary School’s Sixth Form to enrol on the Gold Award Engineering Development Team scheme.

The programme sees participants work with local companies to design and produce a working project.

Those taking part in the 16-week initiative will be supported by a mentor to develop skills in team work, delegation, time management and problem solving.

Matt Allman, headteacher at The Friary School, said: