Students at a Lichfield school will be given the chance to enhance their knowledge of the engineering industry by taking part in an education scheme.
Funding from the Conduit Lands Trust will allow members of the The Friary School’s Sixth Form to enrol on the Gold Award Engineering Development Team scheme.
The programme sees participants work with local companies to design and produce a working project.
Those taking part in the 16-week initiative will be supported by a mentor to develop skills in team work, delegation, time management and problem solving.
Matt Allman, headteacher at The Friary School, said:
“We are very grateful to the Conduit Lands Trust for all their help and support in setting up this fantastic opportunity for our Sixth Form students who are aspiring towards a career in STEM roles.
“The trust is very much focused on helping young people from our city to shine and this project helps support them into a competitive and high value career.”