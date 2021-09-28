Jack Edwards struck a hat-trick as Lichfield City FC’s electric start to the season continued with a 5-2 win at Bewdley Town.

Jack Edwards

An even opening to the encounter saw Edwards have City’s first sight of goal when he saw a shot well saved by Joe Sidaway in the home goal.

Dan Lomas also tested the Bewdley keeper who had to be alert to tip a 30 yard strike onto the bar, before captain Kyle Patterson saw his shot go narrowly wide.

Lichfield thought they’d broken the deadlock when Max Black netted, but an offside flag denied him the game’s first goal.

But the opening goal did come when Patterson found Edwards who jinked past two players before firing home left-footed to make it 1-0 to City.

The advantage was doubled when Luke Childs crossed for skipper Patterson to volley home.

Childs almost added a third after wriggling free in the box before seeing his shot kept out by Sidaway.

Bewdley forced James Beeson into a save at the other end as they looked to reduce the deficit before the break.

The home side did make it 2-1 when Lichfield failed to clear a free kick and Josh Carpenter bundled the ball home.

City sought to restore their two goal advantage in the second half, but Max Dixon saw a shot well saved before Reg Smith fired over on the rebound.

But it was Bewdley who would strike next as the hosts levelled the scores through sub Jordan Graham.

Lichfield regrouped and regained their advantage when Edwards was tripped on the edge of the box and stepped up to find the top corner with the resulting free kick.

Edwards almost added to his tally with an effort that found the side netting, while Joe Haines saw an attempted lob of the keeper go just over the top.

Bewdley should have equalised again when an effort was blazed over the top – a miss that would prove costly as City increased their lead when Lomas found Edwards who completed his hat-trick with a smart finish.

Lichfield’s goalscoring wasn’t done yet as they made it 5-2 when Dixon rifled into the roof of the net to seal the victory and send his side top of the Midland Football League Premier Division.