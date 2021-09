A man has been handed a suspended prison sentence after admitting growing cannabis in Burntwood.

Liam Wilson, 22, of Chase Road, was arrested when police raided a flat in the town in October 2019.

A total of 18 cannabis plants were discovered inside, with a street value of between £6,500 and £9,900.

Wilson admitted one count of production of a class B drug and was sentenced to a 12 month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, and a 40-day rehabilitation activity requirement.