People across Lichfield and Burntwood are being urged to make sure they are eligible to vote.

The annual canvass has seen hundreds of people across the area identified as not being registered to vote at their home address.

Lichfield District Council is now sending out invitation to people to remind them to register.

Simon Fletcher, electoral registration officer at Lichfield District, said:

“If we have sent you an invitation to register to vote, please take action if you have not already done so. The easiest way to register is online. “Not only is it a requirement, registering to vote is an important opportunity for our residents to make sure they can take part in the democratic process.” Simon Fletcher, Lichfield District Council

The council has also posted 4,628 household canvass form reminders and is urging people to respond by 15th October, whether or not there have been any changes in the household.

This will be followed with a telephone canvass in October to target any properties that have not responded to their reminder forms.