Tickets have gone on sale for a show celebrating the golden era of disco at the Lichfield Garrick.

Disco Inferno

Disco Inferno will be in the city on 19th February 2022 as part of a nationwide tour.

Producer Mark Halliday said the show would be packed with the disco hits that provided the soundtrack for a generation.

“It’ll be an electrifying show that screams glitter balls and good times all the way. “If you ever dreamed of going to New York’s famed discotheque Studio 54, Disco Inferno takes you there – in an all-singing, all-dancing celebration of everything disco. “There’ll be pitch perfect harmonies, slick choreography and disco classics such as Blame it on The Boogie, Car Wash and It’s Raining Men.” Mark Halliday

Tickets are £25 and can be booked via the Lichfield Garrick website.