Coronavirus testing is being ramped up at schools in Lichfield after a rise in the number of positive cases.

Staffordshire County Council said the city was one of five areas being targeted by mobile testing units in a bid to identify students with Covid-19.

Rates across Staffordshire are now at 495 per 100,000 people – higher than the average in England and the West Midlands.

Cllr Johnny McMahon, said the virus was “spreading rapidly” through schools.