Coronavirus testing is being ramped up at schools in Lichfield after a rise in the number of positive cases.
Staffordshire County Council said the city was one of five areas being targeted by mobile testing units in a bid to identify students with Covid-19.
Rates across Staffordshire are now at 495 per 100,000 people – higher than the average in England and the West Midlands.
Cllr Johnny McMahon, said the virus was “spreading rapidly” through schools.
“We’re seeing the biggest rise in cases amongst the 11 to 18 age group, which is why we’ve arranged for mobile testing units to be at secondary schools in the county, particularly in the areas where we’ve seen the most cases.
“In the past when we have seen cases rise, we have found that testing is key to discover more cases, isolate these, and stop any further spread.
“I would also urge those pupils who aren’t having PCR tests to continue having twice-weekly LFT tests at home, as this is another way we can stop the spread.
“Schools and parents have been fantastic so far, and I am sure they will continue to do everything they can to help drive Covid-19 cases down in schools.”Cllr Johnny McMahon, Staffordshire County Council