Councillors have been told they are pushing ahead with an “undeliverable policy” on housing in Lichfield and Burntwood.
A member of Lichfield District Council’s cabinet resigned this week over concerns about the Local Plan document, which outlines where homes will be built over the next 20 years.
Cllr Liz Little said following her resignation that the council should not “roll over” and allow other areas to use Lichfield and Burntwood to meet their own housing needs.
A Lichfield Civic Society spokesperson said prices in Lichfield meant allowing it to become an overspill for Birmingham was not a viable approach.
“New housing proposed in the Local Plan is partly aimed at the needs of Birmingham – but house prices are much higher here and cannot be afforded by Birmingham residents.
“Mortgage rules are tight these days, yet the council presses on with an undeliverable policy.”Lichfield Civic Society spokesperson
The society said a rethink of the housing policy was urgently needed in order to protect the long-term future of Lichfield.
“The society has long warned of the consequences of yet more housing on the edge of the city.
“We always advocated a new freestanding settlement and were always ignored.
“Cllr Little has expressed concern over a policy which will smother the outskirts with more sprawling estates.”Lichfield Civic Society spokesperson
Any chance of Mr Fabricant getting involved in this planning issue? He was happy to when it was a Labour Government but now councils have to (of course) follow national planning policies set by a Conservative Government he is – as usual – silent on their situation.
I can supply his contact details if needed.
Our beloved has been on a decline for a while and it will turn to another Sutton Coldfield if the influx of Brummies continues.
Leave a comment