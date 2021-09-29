Councillors have been told they are pushing ahead with an “undeliverable policy” on housing in Lichfield and Burntwood.

A member of Lichfield District Council’s cabinet resigned this week over concerns about the Local Plan document, which outlines where homes will be built over the next 20 years.

Cllr Liz Little said following her resignation that the council should not “roll over” and allow other areas to use Lichfield and Burntwood to meet their own housing needs.

A Lichfield Civic Society spokesperson said prices in Lichfield meant allowing it to become an overspill for Birmingham was not a viable approach.

“New housing proposed in the Local Plan is partly aimed at the needs of Birmingham – but house prices are much higher here and cannot be afforded by Birmingham residents. “Mortgage rules are tight these days, yet the council presses on with an undeliverable policy.” Lichfield Civic Society spokesperson

The society said a rethink of the housing policy was urgently needed in order to protect the long-term future of Lichfield.