Clubs, societies and voluntary groups in the city of Lichfield are being invited to apply for a funding boost.

Eligible organisations must work for the benefit of people in the city.

The grants are being issued by Lichfield City Council, which has given more than £26,000 to groups in the past year.

Cllr Mark Warfield, leader of the council, said:

“We are very fortunate to have a wide range of local clubs and societies in the city which support the needs and interests of our citizens. “Grants provided by the council can support an organisation’s general funding or, in particular, provide help with some special project. “We feel the city council’s grants are particularly important as the city begins its return to normality after the past 18 months or so, and we hope that as many organisations as possible can be helped through this programme.” Cllr Mark Warfield, Lichfield City Council

Application forms are available by emailing administration@lichfield.gov.uk, visiting the city council office at Donegal House on Bore Street, or by visiting www.lichfield.gov.uk.

The deadline for applications is 4th January 2022.