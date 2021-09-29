People are being invited to find out more about shared ownership homes at an event in Alrewas.

An artist’s impression of one the Green Acres development in Alrewas

Housing association Bromford says it is keen to “bust myths” related to the issue at the session between 10am and 3pm on Saturday (2nd October).

The method of purchasing sees those who do not own a property get a mortgage on a share of the home – which could start at 25% – and then pay rent on the remaining share, meaning a lower deposit is usually required for the mortgage.

Claire Richardson, sales manager at Bromford for the Woodlands and Sutton Rise development in Alrewas, said:

“We are thrilled to be hosting this roadshow event in Alrewas for the local community and property seekers to attend. “There are many misconceptions about Shared Ownership, what the scheme entails and how it works. “We understand that people who haven’t used the scheme before may need more guidance, and at Bromford we’re here to answer all your queries and provide you with all the support you need.” Claire Richardson, Bromford

The event will be held at Alrewas Village Hall