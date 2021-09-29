A Lichfield retailer is to roll out body-worn cameras in stores as part of a move to prevent abuse of staff.

One of the body-worn cameras being used by Central England Co-op staff

Central England Co-op had previously run a trial of the technology in two of its outlets.

It now says the scheme will be rolled out to more than 50 stores as part of plans to reduce crime and threats against employees.

Nicola Walton, from Central England Co-op, said:

“Our body camera trial was a great success. It allowed our colleagues to feel safer while serving their communities and played its part as another deterrent to prevent crimes before they take place. “We are aware that any kind of crime can be frightening for store colleagues and this is why we are extended the rollout of the technology to over 50 stores across our trading estate. “Over the past few years we have invested heavily in a range of measures to keep our colleagues and customers safe ranging from centrally monitored CCTV systems that can be activated at the touch of a button to increased numbers of security guards – this news is just another way we can continue to invest in keeping people safe at work and whole they shop. “This will provide us with another tool in our efforts to have a zero tolerance approach to any type of crime towards our colleagues and customers. “We now ask shoppers to work with us to make sure that nobody has to face abuse in their place of work.” Nicola Walton, Central England Co-op

Recent figures from the retailer showed that over 10,000 incidents have been reported so far this year including 72 assaults, 879 cases of verbal abuse and threats, 272 anti-social behaviour reports and 159 direct incidents related to Covid-19.

This means, compared to last year, the total number of incidents have jumped by more than 30%.

Store manager Gill Evans, who helped trial the body cams in store, said: