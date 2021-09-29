People in Lichfield and Burntwood are being urged to keep up twice-weekly Covid-19 testing after a surge in cases at schools and colleges across Staffordshire.

Cllr Johnny McMahon, cabinet support member for public health at Staffordshire County Council, said rates were on the rise among the 11 to 18-year-old age group.

He added that the numbers meant it was key that people kept up a regular testing regime and sought a PCR test if they have any symptoms or have been in close contact with someone who has a positive result.

Cllr McMahon said:

“We are continuing to see cases rise across Staffordshire, with the 11 to 18-year-old age group particularly affected. “Getting tested is the best way to identify more people who have the virus and in turn stop the spread of infection. “While we know there are three key symptoms – a new persistent cough, high temperature or loss of taste or smell – symptoms such as a sore throat, headache or a runny nose can also be a sign of Covid. “So, we would encourage anyone who is feeling generally unwell and, especially if they have links to schools and colleges, to book a PCR test as a precaution to rule it out and help reduce the risk to others as we head towards winter.” Cllr Johnny McMahon, Staffordshire County Council

For more information about how to book a test, visit www.staffordshire.gov.uk/coronavirus.