People are being asked to support a group helping ensure people across Lichfield do not feel isolated.

People on a day out with Kendall and Wall Charitable Trust

Kendall and Wall Charitable Trust is launching a 30 Day Challenge in October where people are being asked to take on a fundraising task.

The group has resumed its activities following the easing of Covid restrictions and is now keen to help run more day trips for residents.

“It has been wonderful to get the minibuses out on the road again and to see all those smiling faces watching for us to arrive at their door. “Everyone is looking forward to a day out and to meeting friends, old and new. “What could you do or not do every day for 30 days while being sponsored? Not smoke, not eat chocolate, do a kind deed or visit a lonely person? “We are keen to hear from people who want to take up the challenge and help raise money.” Kendall and Wall Charitable Trust spokesperson

The charitable trust is also asking people to get in touch if they feel they would benefit from their support.

“We are getting back into routine now that the shadow of Covid-19 is lessening. “If you know someone who is lonely or has difficulty getting out and about then we can help.” Kendall and Wall Charitable Trust spokesperson

For more details about how to support the group, visit www.kendallandwall.org, email enquiries@kendallandwall.org or call 01543 897131.