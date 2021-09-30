A project aiming to restore a former church tower in Shenstone has been boosted by a grant of more than £395,000.

The tower in Shenstone

Historic England has awarded the Heritage at Risk funding to support work taking place at Shenstone Tower.

Local residents has already raised more than £116,000 through The Friends of Shenstone Tower group to rescue the Grade II* listed structure, which dates back to the 13th Century.

Jeremy Cotton, chairman of The Friends of Shenstone Tower, said:

The inside of the tower in Shenstone

“Historic England has not only granted us the majority of the funds to repair Shenstone’s old church tower, but has also provided invaluable expertise and guidance to the whole project. “This project will literally save this historic tower from falling down – it has holes in the roof, invasive vegetation, and had to be rescued now. “This tower is iconic for the community.” Jeremy Cotton, The Friends of Shenstone Tower

The group hopes to build a viewing platform a the top of the tower as part of plans to preserve the building.

John Tiernan, Historic England’s lead on the project, said: