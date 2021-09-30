Propolis

A Lichfield drinks producer has unveiled the latest addition to its range.

The Apiarist – run by husband and wife team Alex and Natalie Conti – has launched a new dry gin.

Propolis is the fourth product released in the past year and follows the success of honey-infused and pink gins as well as a rum.

Alex said:

“The Apiarist spirits collection is just one element of a wider environmental project that was created as part of a sustained effort to promote biodiversity within our community. “In addition to a growing range of natural honey-infused products, the project also includes an adopt a hive initiative and a unique pollinator-friendly planting scheme which holds the inspiration behind Propolis. “Honey isn’t the only thing that bees make. They also produce a compound called propolis by combining beeswax with the sap from needle-leaved trees or evergreens. “Since officially unveiling our bee forest this summer, we have seen an increase in the number of bees as we continue to restore native hedgerows and plant wildflowers and trees on the local piece of land we have dedicated specially to this cause. “ Alex Conti

Bottled at 40% ABV, Propolis is available in a 70cl bottle from The Apiarist’s online store.