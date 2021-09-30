A new regional fund has been launched to support young people and drive growth through the green economy.

Greater Birmingham and Solihull Local Enterprise Partnership (GBSLEP) will provide the money as part of the Growing Places Fund.

A maximum of £500,000 per project is being made available in a bid to create opportunities for young people who face challenges an inequalities following the Covid-19 pandemic. .

The fund will also support organisations as they take on the decarbonisation challenge to aid efforts to create opportunities through the green economy.

Sophie Drake, GBSLEP board director for young people said:

“Our new Growing Places Fund is unique in its ability to address two major local and national priorities at the heart of delivering post-pandemic recovery. “Firstly, our young people who have been hit very hard in the last 18 months, and secondly, the race to net zero, where we will unlock opportunities to recover economically in a greener, fairer and sustainable way. “With grants up to £500,000 available, organisations across our GBSLEP region have the opportunity to make a real difference to young people now or future generations through projects that benefit our planet and environment. “Through this fund, GBSLEP will support organisations who need financial support for projects as part of our wider programme to drive inclusive economic growth and deliver Government’s Plan for Growth and Levelling Up agenda.” Sophie Drake

The expression of interest for the Growing Places Fund closes at 5pm on 18th October. The programme requires a minimum of 25% match funding.

For further information, visit www.gbslep.co.uk /fundingcalls.