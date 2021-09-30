Private landlords in Lichfield and Burntwood could receive between three and six months’ rent in advance by putting their properties forward to help tackle homelessness.

Lichfield District Council is working with Spring Housing Association in a bid to find accommodation and provide support for people who are sleeping rough or at risk of becoming homeless.

Benefits for landlords taking part include a guaranteed monthly income for the term of the lease, no fees to pay or lease documentation to fill out, regular property checks, full repairs management and a return on investment while supporting the local community.

Cllr Angela Lax, cabinet member responsible for housing, said:

Angela Lax

“We are on a mission to make rough sleeping in the district a thing of the past and are working to buy four local properties that Spring would manage. However, in the meantime we need more private properties for our housing partner to lease. “To help encourage more landlords to come forward, we are using some of the Government funding we received to tackle homelessness, to offer landlords up to six months’ rental income in advance. “We hope this will boost the number of properties we have available and provide homes for some of the most vulnerable people in our community. “On top of rental income and managing the property, Spring also provides an outreach service to the residents to make sure they get the support they need to make living in their new home a success.” Cllr Angela Lax, Lichfield District Council

More information on the landlord scheme can be found at www.springhousing.org.uk.

Dominic Bradley, group CEO for Spring Housing Association, said:

“As landlords you can be sure we will lease accommodation from you, undertake all aspects of housing management and health and safety, and ensure regular visits to your properties to make sure they are well maintained. “If you have a property and want to invest in your community, please contact us to hear more about how we can work together.” Dominic Bradley, Spring Housing Association

To discuss the landlord scheme, please contact Spring Housing Association by emailing rajbir@springhousing.org.uk or calling 0121 663 1443.