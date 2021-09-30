People in Barton-under-Needwood are being warned after reports of a gardener overcharging residents for work.

Police say one local was quoted £300, only to be given a bill for twice as much once the job was done.

PCSO Timothy Leathers, from Staffordshire Police, said that it was important people carried out checks on workmen in advance.

“Trading Standards and Staffordshire Police are aware of the issue. “When commissioning the services of any professional, please consider the work being done and whether it is worth the amount you are being charged for it. “If at any point you feel that the person quoting your work is misleading you or is overcharging you do not allow them to commence work – get the advice of another professional if required. “Once payment has been agreed and work begun there is little more that police can do other than warn residents so they may not fall into the same trap.” PCSO Timothy Leathers, Staffordshire Police

PCSO Leathers added that anyone who feels they are being intimidated into have work done should contact police on 101.