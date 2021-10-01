Lichfield’s Cooke Fields played host to a dramatic season opener as Army Medical Services came out on top against the visiting Royal Signals side in the ARU League.

Action from Army Medical Services versus Royal Signals

In his first appearance as team captain, Ryan McGealy saw his AMS side dominate most of the first half and lead on the scoreboard at the break.

However, an invigorated RS team, with several Fijian internationals amongst their ranks, came out strong, scoring back-to-back tries immediately as the second half opened up.

From then on a fierce physical battle ensued with back and forth tries.

A last minute try from Jack Cantelo levelled things at 29-29 and the trusty boot of Tony Lawless secured the conversion to hand AMS the victory.

The next fixture for AMS at Cooke Fields is on 12th January.