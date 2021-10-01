A fundraiser set up to support Afghan refugees resettling in Staffordshire has raised more than £2,500 in a week.

The JustGiving page was set up by the Community Foundation for Staffordshire.

Cllr Alan White, leader of Staffordshire County Council, thanked people for their donations.

Alan White

“We have been amazed at the generosity of local people and the outpouring of support since these Afghan evacuees arrived in our county, whether that’s through physical donations or through the JustGiving page. “We are now requesting that people only give through the JustGiving page, as this will go directly into purchasing what these families need. It also means we don’t have any issues with the storage of physical items. “It’s been really hearting to see so many people donating to the cause – their generosity will make a real difference to these families.”

People can donate via the Afghan Evacuees Support Fund page.