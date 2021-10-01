Drivers in Lichfield are being warned of delays when overnight closures are put in place to allow preparatory works for the construction of HS2.

The A38 slip road at Streethay. Picture: Google Streetview

The controversial high speed rail line will cut across the A38 at Streethay when it is finally built.

But highways work will now take place to allow surveys and speed monitoring cameras to be installed ahead of a new 40mph limit being introduced through the stretch of road.

Contractors will be carrying out work between 8pm and 5am that will see:

One lane on the southbound carriageway shut and the A38 exit into Streethay closed from 11th October to 22nd October.

Both lanes shut on the northbound carriageway and the A38 entry slip road from Streethay closed from 11th October to 14th October.

A spokesperson said:

“We will be undertaking preparatory works on the A38 in advance of the construction of the HS2 line which will pass under the A38. “People can expect some low-level noise to be generated from the work we are completing.”

During the southbound closures vehicles will need to divert via the Cappers Lane exit, while the northbound works will see a diversion in place along Eastern Avenue and Wood End Lane.