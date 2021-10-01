The annual Harvest Festival will be held at Lichfield Cathedral this weekend.
Members of the Staffordshire branch of the National Farmers’ Union will join others from the agricultural community for a service at 10.30am on Sunday (3rd October).
A spokesperson said:
“At a time when we are more aware than ever of our need to care for our fragile planet, we extend a warm welcome to everyone to come along and join in this much loved annual service of thanksgiving with traditional harvest hymns.”Lichfield Cathedral spokesperson