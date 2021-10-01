Harvest Festival. Picture: Lichfield Cathedral Photographers
The annual Harvest Festival will be held at Lichfield Cathedral this weekend.

Members of the Staffordshire branch of the National Farmers’ Union will join others from the agricultural community for a service at 10.30am on Sunday (3rd October).

A spokesperson said:

“At a time when we are more aware than ever of our need to care for our fragile planet, we extend a warm welcome to everyone to come along and join in this much loved annual service of thanksgiving with traditional harvest hymns.” 

Lichfield Cathedral spokesperson

