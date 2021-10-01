A Lichfield business has helped celebrate the return of a Midlands bowls club.
Jarrod Morgan Financial Planning is one of the sponsors of Erdington Bowls Club.
Mr Morgan was a guest as the club returned for the first match of the season – with players able to compete for the first time since lockdown rules were eased.
Ray Wood, from Erdington Bowls Club, said the support of sponsors had been key as more and more players were keen to take up the sport.
“Lockdown seems to have encouraged the public to take up new competitive sports.
“Bowls is a sport for all ages and was ahead of its time in being a mixed sport. Now with the Commonwealth Games on the horizon, we think that will give bowls another boost.”Ray Wood, Erdington Bowls Club