Sponsor Jarrod Morgan with fellow sponsors and players at Erdington Bowls Club

A Lichfield business has helped celebrate the return of a Midlands bowls club.

Jarrod Morgan Financial Planning is one of the sponsors of Erdington Bowls Club.

Mr Morgan was a guest as the club returned for the first match of the season – with players able to compete for the first time since lockdown rules were eased.

Ray Wood, from Erdington Bowls Club, said the support of sponsors had been key as more and more players were keen to take up the sport.