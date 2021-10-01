Officers in Staffordshire “expect and are tolerant” of people who want further reassurance about their identity, a police chief has said.

It comes after Wayne Couzens was jailed for raping and killing Sarah Everard in London.

The Metropolitan Police officer targeted his victim with a fake arrest while he was off duty.

It has sparked a debate across the country about the way women should react when confronted by a lone plain-clothed officer.

Staffordshire Police’s Assistant Chief Constable Jennie Mattinson said it was right that people felt able to seek further verification when approached.

“Staffordshire Police is committed to building upon the trust and respect we already have with our communities to ensure all – particularly women, children and the most vulnerable – feel safe and are safe in our county. “We understand how deeply concerning Wayne Couzens’ actions are and the desire to know how to verify an officers’ identity. “Police officers always carry identification and can always be asked for verification. They are used to providing that reassurance. “Our officers will not always be in uniform, but it would be extremely unusual for an officer in plain clothes to be working alone. If they are, they should be calling for assistance with other officers arriving very soon to support them to help you if you are in need. “In light of the actions of Wayne Couzens, it is right that police officers expect and are tolerant of those who wish to be further reassured.” Jennie Mattinson, Staffordshire Police

“Policing has been rocked by this tragedy”

The Assistant Chief Constable added that officers are “sickened” by the actions of Couzens.

“The sentencing of Sarah Everard’s murderer cannot remove the pain and suffering of her family or loved ones. Our thoughts are firstly with them. “Policing, as a whole, has been rocked by this tragedy and the thought that a serving officer abused his position and turned against everything we are here to do is sickening. Wayne Couzens has betrayed everything we stand for. “His monstrous actions were a terrible abuse of power and do not represent policing. “Police officers and staff are sickened by this man’s crimes.” Jennie Mattinson, Staffordshire Police

Staffordshire Police said people who could not verify an officer’s identity or felt in danger should take action – including shouting to other members of the public or dialling 999.