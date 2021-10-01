A fleet of “leaf-busting” trains have begun working around the clock to keep train lines through Lichfield clear.

One of the specialist trains

Seven special teams will wash leaf debris from tracks on Midlands routes, including the West Coast Main Line until mid-December in a bid to keep passenger and freight services moving.

After lines have been cleared with high pressure water jets the machines then apply rails with a glue-like coating to improve grip on the tracks.

Martin Colmey, operations director for Network Rail’s central route, said: