Members of the Conservatives in Lichfield have welcomed the Chancellor of the Exchequer for a talk at the group’s annual dinner.

Rishi Sunak (centre) with Michael Fabricant and Lichfield Conservatives chairman Jim McKinven

Rishi Sunak spoke at the event at Swinfen Hall Hotel last night (1st October).

Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant said the Chancellor also tackled questions from Conservative members after giving a speech.

“Rishi personally met around 200 people before addressing them after dinner. “He had three themes – firstly, that as we come out of the pandemic and following Brexit, the UK should be a high wage, high employment economy with a strong work ethic, secondly, that the most vulnerable should be protected by the state, and thirdly, that Britain should emerge as the dominant economic force in Europe through the freedoms given us by no longer being a part of the European Union. “Among many other things raised in a question and answer session following his speech, he was asked about the HGV driver shortage and the slight rise in inflation. He replied that this was the economy adjusting to our emergence from the Covid pandemic and following our leaving the EU. “He said it was deliberate policy to make the UK a high wage economy and one not dependent on cheap East European labour so the number of work permits issued for foreign nationals has to be finally balanced. “But he was confident that the steps now being taken will restore supplies.” Michael Fabricant MP

The Lichfield Conservatives group has previously entertained a number of high profile speakers.