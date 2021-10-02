Members of the Conservatives in Lichfield have welcomed the Chancellor of the Exchequer for a talk at the group’s annual dinner.
Rishi Sunak spoke at the event at Swinfen Hall Hotel last night (1st October).
Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant said the Chancellor also tackled questions from Conservative members after giving a speech.
“Rishi personally met around 200 people before addressing them after dinner.
“He had three themes – firstly, that as we come out of the pandemic and following Brexit, the UK should be a high wage, high employment economy with a strong work ethic, secondly, that the most vulnerable should be protected by the state, and thirdly, that Britain should emerge as the dominant economic force in Europe through the freedoms given us by no longer being a part of the European Union.
“Among many other things raised in a question and answer session following his speech, he was asked about the HGV driver shortage and the slight rise in inflation. He replied that this was the economy adjusting to our emergence from the Covid pandemic and following our leaving the EU.
“He said it was deliberate policy to make the UK a high wage economy and one not dependent on cheap East European labour so the number of work permits issued for foreign nationals has to be finally balanced.
“But he was confident that the steps now being taken will restore supplies.”Michael Fabricant MP
The Lichfield Conservatives group has previously entertained a number of high profile speakers.
“We were really grateful that Rishi could come up to Lichfield. The last time we had a serving Chancellor of the Exchequer, it was Kenneth Clarke back in 1996 though we always get top notch speakers in Lichfield with people like William Hague, as well as Boris Johnson and Theresa May in the past.
“I was also pleased that so many Young Conservatives were able to attend last night.”Michael Fabricant MP
Would this ‘economic freedom’ be the freedom to have no petrol and the freedom to have empty supermarket shelves?
Every European country has had Covid, how many regard ‘prospering mightily’ as water coming out of the taps?
Perhaps Mr Fabricant, or his supporters, would like to explain why the New York Times is wrong.
https://www.nytimes.com/2021/10/01/opinion/britain-fuel-crisis-johnson.html
So, is Mr Fabricant trying to tell us that the current multiple crises we are facing are deliberate government policy. Create a shortage of truck drivers, food shortages in supermarkets and fuel shortages at the pumps in order to achieve a “high wage economy”. If that’s the case, why are they calling in the army and begging EU workers to come back to help us out? Does anyone really believe the Tories want higher wages for workers? Restoring the power of the unions to negotiate decent pay and conditions would be a good start. I don’t think that’s in their manifesto.
So, Mr Fabricant, “Britain should emerge as the dominant economic force in Europe through the freedoms given us by no longer being a part of the European Union.” Not looking good right now, is it? Can’t get the drivers for the petrol tankers or to get all the food to the shops in time for Christmas. Can’t get the abattoir staff, which is going to push up the price of meat. Can’t fill vacancies in the NHS or the care sector. Hospitality industry struggling to attract enough workers. Food rotting in the fields because there isn’t the workforce willing to go out and pick it for the wages on offer. Meanwhile, prices are on the up, and many of those in work are so badly paid they are having to go to foodbanks in order to feed their families. Seems our economy isn’t coping with the basics right now. And whatever happened to our ‘wonderful’ trade deal with the USA?
Oh, well, so long as the Millionaire and Billionaire Tory Elite are seeing their wealth shoot up while ordinary folks struggle to put food on the table, then Brexit is clearly doing just what you intended it to.
They do talk drivel.
Please God we get rid of them soon. Load of incompetents.
