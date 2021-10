Roman ruins at Letocetum. Picture: Bs0u10e01

An expert will be lifting the lid on the importance of the Letocetum site near Lichfield.

Dr Mike Hodder will give a guided tour of the historic remains at Wall.

Visitors will be able to find out how archaeologists have been able to demonstrate the importance of Letocetum to the Roman era.

The tour takes place at 2pm on 9th October. Tickets are £5 and details on how to book are available online.