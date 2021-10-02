Chasetown FC hit four goals once again as they saw off a spirited Yaxley defensive display.

Jack Langston fires home the opening goal against Yaxley. Picture: Dave Birt

The Scholars started the game on the front foot but had only two attempts at goal from Joey Butlin and Jack Langston to show for their early efforts.

They almost broke the deadlock when right wing cross saw Aaron Ashford rattle the crossbar.

The hosts finally opened the scoring a minute before the interval when Langston rifled into the top corner from 25 yards.

Chasetown doubled their advantage 11 minutes into the second half when Yaxley were caught out at the back and Langston rounded the keeper to slot home from a tight angle.

Langston almost added an assist midway through the second half teeing up Liam Kirton, but his effort was kicked away by keeper Josh Carpenter.

Yaxley made two superb defensive blocks to keep Mark Swann’s men at bay as they went in search of more goals.

Ashford was inches wide as the hosts kept the pressure on before skipper Danny O’Callaghan struck the base of the post.

Chasetown finally secured the points in the 80th minute when Butlin netted from around 12 yards.

The icing on the cake came in the final minute as Dilano Reid netted the fourth with a shot that was almost hooked off the line, but the assistant referee flagged to award the goal.