The organisers of a school holiday programme say it will return at Christmas after thousands of children took part in the scheme during the summer break.
The Holiday Activities and Food (HAF) initiative was funded by the Department for Education and designed to support youngsters who normally receive free school meals.
Staffordshire County Council worked with 22 local organisations to deliver sessions such as dodgeball, archery, circus skills and horse riding.
Cllr Mark Sutton, cabinet member for children and young people, said a similar scheme would run from 20th December until 30th December.
“Working with great local providers, we were able to deliver an amazing range of activities to thousands of children and families on low incomes.
“This is a really important programme, which is all about giving parents and carers additional help by providing good food and organised activities, to keep children well-fed and busy over the school holidays.
“It’s brilliant that we’ve been able to support so many families and we’re now looking forward to delivering a similar programme over the Christmas holidays.”Cllr Mark Sutton, Staffordshire County Council