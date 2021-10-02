The organisers of a school holiday programme say it will return at Christmas after thousands of children took part in the scheme during the summer break.

Children taking part in the HAF programme

The Holiday Activities and Food (HAF) initiative was funded by the Department for Education and designed to support youngsters who normally receive free school meals.

Staffordshire County Council worked with 22 local organisations to deliver sessions such as dodgeball, archery, circus skills and horse riding.

Cllr Mark Sutton, cabinet member for children and young people, said a similar scheme would run from 20th December until 30th December.