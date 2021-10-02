The 40th anniversary of an Oscar-winning song will be celebrated in a show at the Lichfield Garrick.

Back To Bacharach

Arthur’s Theme – written by Burt Bacharach, Christopher Cross and Carol Bayer Sager – won best original song at the Hollywood ceremony.

Now the stage show Back to Bacharach will celebrate the anniversary.

The production will be at the Lichfield Garrick on 15th October and will also feature music from the likes of Aretha Franklin, Tom Jones, The Carpenters, Dusty Springfield and Gene Pitney.

Back to Bacharach is billed as the biggest, hit-packed concert show on tour.

The show’s producer Suzanne Howell said: