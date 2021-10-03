A Lichfield fitness instructor has said ‘I do’ to a new career after the Covid-19 pandemic forced her to rethink her business.

Denise Whelan

Denise Whelan, from Fradley, had previously worked as a health club director.

But when the coronavirus crisis kicked in she began to look at other options – and decided to swap weights for weddings after retraining as as a celebrant.

She said the pandemic had hit those working in the fitness industry hard.

“I’ve lost more than 30% of my business since the lockdown measures eased. “My older clients were still uncertain about mixing and health clubs were tightening their belts to make savings, so I lost work there too. “I hadn’t thought about becoming a celebrant until someone I know suggested I give it a go and I was interested enough to find out more. “To my surprise I really enjoyed it and I found that I excelled in training.” Denise Whelan

After completing a 12 month training course, Denise is now qualified to officiate at weddings, civil ceremonies, funerals and naming ceremonies. She can also present services for memorials, cremations and divorce healing ceremonies.

She said:

“I’ve really enjoyed the creativity of planning events that reflect people’s different personalities and styles. “It will be very different from being a fitness instructor, but I’ve found there are similarities. “Whether people want to get fit, get married or remember a loved one, or a family pet, I still need to connect with them, listen to what they need and channel their desires. “I’m still providing a service that supports people and that’s what I enjoy most.” Denise Whelan

As she settles into her new role, Denise will continue teaching yoga and pilates classes in

Whittington, Fradley, Abbots Bromley and Barton.

“I didn’t want to give up teaching fitness altogether because I’ve met some fantastic people

over the years, but the new role will enable me to keep some of my community classes going and work around them.” Denise Whelan

For more details on Denise’s new role as a celebrant visit her website.